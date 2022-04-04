State called to investigate Ellettsville police finances

MARTIC TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from both the Lancaster and York Stations are actively investigating the death of 31-year-old Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Authorities state that on March 19, 2022, Troopers from the Lancaster Station responded to the area of the Holtwood Bridge, Martic Township, Lancaster County for a report of a deceased male down an embankment. The deceased male was identified as Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Troopers learned that Bermudez-Melendez was to have been reported as missing to the West York Borough Police Department in York County, Pennsylvania on March 14, 2022, having been last seen on the evening of March 13. Bermudez-Melendez died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. He was operating the pictured, gray in color 2014 Mazda 3 bearing Pennsylvania registration LWC-2762. Bermudez-Melendez’s vehicle has not been located.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO