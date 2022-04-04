ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellettsville, IN

State called to investigate Ellettsville police finances

cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana State Board of Accounts confirms it...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

5-year-old’s death under investigation by Indiana State Police

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Thursday night, the Indiana State Police were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child. Officers with the Portland Police Department (PPD) say they responded to a home around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about an unresponsive 5-year-old child. PPD tell us State Police assumed the investigation after […]
PORTLAND, IN
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI, Drug Possession, Scam

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Honda LTD CRV on Sunday, March 20, around 1:45 a.m. on Plummer Street/Spruce Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police said the driver, a 28-year-old Oil...
FRANKLIN, PA
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellettsville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Hit-and-run crash in Centre County under state police investigation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused heavy damage to a utility pole in Centre County. According to state police, sometime early in the morning on March 11, a driver was traveling along SR 350 in the Phillipsburg Borough when they hit a utility pole while trying to make […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#Indiana State#Police#Marshals#Https
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police investigating Pike County shooting

South Williamson, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post says it received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the South Williamson community of Pike County on Monday, March 21, 2022. KSP troopers and investigators responded to New Camp Road and discovered one man had been...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Wallet Theft, Fraudulent Purchases in Chester County

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced an investigation into a stolen wallet and subsequent fraudulent purchases. Authorities state that the victim, a 55-year-old woman from Downingtown, conveyed to Troopers from Embreeville Station that her wallet had been stolen on March 3, 2022. Bank cards contained in the wallet were used to make fraudulent purchases at the Target in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and the Staples in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chronicle

State Commission Reviewing Centralia Investigation Into the Four Police Officers Fired for Not Responding

After four Centralia police officers were fired late last year for allegedly failing to provide a timely response to a domestic violence call in June, the state Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) is reviewing the Centralia Police Department's investigation to determine a stance on whether the officers’ police certifications should be revoked.
CENTRALIA, WA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Homicide of 31-Year-Old in Lancaster County

MARTIC TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from both the Lancaster and York Stations are actively investigating the death of 31-year-old Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Authorities state that on March 19, 2022, Troopers from the Lancaster Station responded to the area of the Holtwood Bridge, Martic Township, Lancaster County for a report of a deceased male down an embankment. The deceased male was identified as Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Troopers learned that Bermudez-Melendez was to have been reported as missing to the West York Borough Police Department in York County, Pennsylvania on March 14, 2022, having been last seen on the evening of March 13. Bermudez-Melendez died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. He was operating the pictured, gray in color 2014 Mazda 3 bearing Pennsylvania registration LWC-2762. Bermudez-Melendez’s vehicle has not been located.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Involved Accident in Dorchester County

EAST NEW MARKET, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say weather played a role in an accident that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured a second on Maryland Route 16 Saturday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. last night, Maryland State Police from the Easton Barrack responded to a call reporting a crash on Maryland Route 16, at the south of Route 392 intersection in East New Market. Troopers responded and found three vehicles involved and two people lying in a nearby ditch with obvious injuries. According to the preliminary investigation, both victims were initially in a Toyota Tundra truck that slid off of the road...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMTW

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler

PORTLAND, Maine — A two-month investigation has led the Maine State Police to execute search warrants at two separate locations Wednesday, according to Maine State Police Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. The residences located at Pine Street in Portland and the residences at Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin belong...
PORTLAND, ME
The Oakland Press

State police investigate baby’s death at Royal Oak Township hotel

Michigan State police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby at the Baymont Inn hotel in Royal Oak Township. State police were called to the hotel in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a baby not breathing. Police troopers...
ROYAL OAK, MI
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Theft in East Nottingham Township

EAST NOTTINGHAM YWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on March 7, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to 186 Wedgewood Road, East Nottingham Township for a report of a theft. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Oxford, Pennsylvania, conveyed that her wallet was taken from her grey 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan while at the Elk Creek Veterinary for an emergency visit. The theft occurred on March 4, 2022, sometime between 1:15 PM and 1:35 PM. Items stolen include a maroon wallet with a golden zipper, a driver’s license, a Visa credit card, and five $20 bills. The Pennsylvania State Police say this incident remains under investigation.
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy