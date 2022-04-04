Shreveport Police Chief discusses unsecured guns. Here's what you need to know

On Monday, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, members of the Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins met in front of cameras to discuss recent unsecured gun deaths.

"One of my purposes for being here today is highlighting and trying to encourage our community to keep weapons or any unsafe item out of reach of children," Smith said.

Over the weekend a young boy lost his life while another child sustained injuries after an unsecured gun was located inside a home.

On Friday, April 1, Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Morningside Drive around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a three-year-old boy unresponsive and an injured three-year-old girl.

"We had two shootings over the course of the weekend involving several children and one is deceased as result. All because weapons, firearms were left in reach of our children," Smith said. "I would like to encourage everyone to take caution. Store your weapons in a safe place that you are absolutely sure that they are out of reach of children."

Mayor Adrian Perkins said, "we lost a four-year-old this weekend because of weapons unsecured. We can not normalize this in our community."

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed the boy was three. Initial reports said he a four-year-old.

This call to action from Perkins introduced a new piece of legislation he will be proposing to the Shreveport City Council which will be to provide free gun safety cables to the community.

"Just like our firefighters go around and we put in smoke signals in peoples homes. I think we are getting to the point where we need to offer free cables. We want no excuses in our community for incidents to happen. This will be something I will bring to the council," Perkins said.

"Please help us make our community safer," Smith said.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.