ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Police Chief discusses unsecured guns. Here's what you need to know

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0ezGJrwk00

On Monday, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, members of the Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins met in front of cameras to discuss recent unsecured gun deaths.

"One of my purposes for being here today is highlighting and trying to encourage our community to keep weapons or any unsafe item out of reach of children," Smith said.

Over the weekend a young boy lost his life while another child sustained injuries after an unsecured gun was located inside a home.

On Friday, April 1, Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Morningside Drive around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a three-year-old boy unresponsive and an injured three-year-old girl.

"We had two shootings over the course of the weekend involving several children and one is deceased as result. All because weapons, firearms were left in reach of our children," Smith said. "I would like to encourage everyone to take caution. Store your weapons in a safe place that you are absolutely sure that they are out of reach of children."

Mayor Adrian Perkins said, "we lost a four-year-old this weekend because of weapons unsecured. We can not normalize this in our community."

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed the boy was three. Initial reports said he a four-year-old.

This call to action from Perkins introduced a new piece of legislation he will be proposing to the Shreveport City Council which will be to provide free gun safety cables to the community.

"Just like our firefighters go around and we put in smoke signals in peoples homes. I think we are getting to the point where we need to offer free cables. We want no excuses in our community for incidents to happen. This will be something I will bring to the council," Perkins said.

"Please help us make our community safer," Smith said.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+

Followers

888

Posts

140K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

CPSO: Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake has died

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A toddler pulled from the water on Black Bayou Lake has died, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to Caddo dispatch records, it happened just before 10 a.m. in the 15100 block of Gator Hold Freeway on the southern shore of the lake west of Hosston in northern Caddo Parish. CPSO says the child’s mother found him in the water just behind a neighbor’s home and got them out. A neighbor called 911. Caddo Fire District 9 responded to the scene and LifeAir was called.
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Gun Safety#Firearms
MyArkLaMiss

Suspects wanted in two Ouachita Parish drive-by shootings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings. According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive. Deputies say the surveillance […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Correctional Bookings for 3/18/22-3/20/22

The following mugshots are people who were booked in to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend of 3/18/22 through 3/20/22. Some of these inmates may have already been released. Some of them have not yet been to trial, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Correctional Bookings for 3/18/22-3/20/22.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Monroe PD: 4 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting at Sippers Bar

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Detectives with the Monroe Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting at Sippers Bar. Monroe police stated the overnight shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on April 2, 2022, which left four people injured and one person dead. Officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot area of Sippers Bar located at 100 Sterlington Road.
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Shreveport shooting on Marshall Street kills one

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was killed early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Marshall Street. According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Fazon Jenkins, 30, was a passenger inside of a car, when he was shot multiple times at 5 a.m. Jenkins died at the scene. This is Shreveport's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: North Charmingdale Drive shooting ruled an accident, no longer a criminal case

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that the victim of the shooting accidentally shot himself. As of now, this incident is not a criminal case. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022. One […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
888
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy