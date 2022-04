'So beat up...' East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture. Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards him. “Barreling through the woods,” Laughrey said. “Running through the woods and just started screaming for help.” Laughrey tried to help calm her and asked her questions like, “My God, where have you been? What’s going on? Who did this to you?

