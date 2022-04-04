ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water rescue turns out to be false alarm, Tampa Fire Rescue says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A false alarm caused traffic delays on the Gandy Bridge as first responders tried to rescue a victim that did not exist, according to officials.

Tampa police and Tampa Fire Rescue both responded to a water rescue call off the Gandy Bridge Monday evening. However, they never found a victim.

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa

Tampa Fire Rescue said it learned from the U.S. Coast Guard that it was a false alarm.

The eastbound lanes were partially shut down to one lane as first responders attempt their rescue. Those lanes are now reopened.

