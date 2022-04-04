ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Midterm Study Session

WPI News
 1 day ago

The Conversation U.S.

I no longer grade my students' work – and I wish I had stopped sooner

I’ve been teaching college English for more than 30 years. Four years ago, I stopped putting grades on written work, and it has transformed my teaching and my students’ learning. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner. Starting in elementary school, teachers rate student work – sometimes with stars and checkmarks, sometimes with actual grades. Usually by middle school, when most students are about 11, a system of grading is firmly in place. In the U.S., the most common system is an “A” for superior work, through “F” for failure, with “E” almost always skipped. This system was...
EDUCATION
MyArkLaMiss

With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Benito Luna-Herrera teaches his 7th grade social studies classes, he is on alert for signs of inner turmoil. And there is so much of it these days. One of his 12-year-old students felt her world was falling apart. Distance learning had upended her friendships. Things with her boyfriend were verging […]
MENTAL HEALTH
TIME

Submit Your Nominations Now for TIME’s Innovative Teachers of the Year

The last two years have strained many teachers in the U.S. to their breaking points. But amid the challenges of remote learning, battles over vaccine- and mask mandates, and ongoing fights for fair wages, teachers have continued to innovate in their classrooms, finding unique approaches that improve their field and make a difference for their students—the next generation.
EDUCATION

