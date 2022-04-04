ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Florida condo evacuated after building deemed unsafe

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) — Residents at a North Miami Beach condominium building were evacuated Monday after city officials deemed the building to be structurally unsafe.

The owners of Bayview 60 Homes requested the city order an immediate evacuation of residents from the five-story building.

    Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium building are evacuating Monday after city officials deemed the building to be structurally unsafe. (Credit: WTVJ/NBC News Channel)
    Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium building are evacuating Monday after city officials deemed the building to be structurally unsafe. (Credit: WTVJ/NBC News Channel)
    Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium building are evacuating Monday after city officials deemed the building to be structurally unsafe. (Credit: WTVJ/NBC News Channel)
    Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium building are evacuating Monday after city officials deemed the building to be structurally unsafe. (Credit: WTVJ/NBC News Channel)

A structural engineering firm hired by the property owners submitted a letter Monday that deemed the building structurally unsafe after months of investigation.

Aerial video showed residents leaving the building with suitcases and a police command center on the street outside the building.

The building’s owner has been conducting repairs since July, 2021 in advance of the building’s upcoming 50-year recertification inspection.

Last year, North Miami Beach officials ordered the evacuation of another condo building, the Crestview Towers, following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida.

