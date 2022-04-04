Check your account, ‘skimmers’ found at Tulare ATMs

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — “Skimmers” were located at Bank of America ATMs in Tulare Saturday, police say.

According to Tulare police, officers discovered three “ATM skimmers” at Bank of America ATM locations on Saturday.

The device works by recording the card information while the user scans their card at the automated teller machine. A small scanner is placed inside the frame of the ATM where it can save the card data to a microSD card and is equipped with a camera that is used to record the user’s personal identification number.

With that, the scammer has all the information needed to access a card. Police say to inspect ATMs before use, and if anything suspicious is detected to contact police.

