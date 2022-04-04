ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Check your account, ‘skimmers’ found at Tulare ATMs

By Justin Walker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xMDY_0ezGIBCx00

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — “Skimmers” were located at Bank of America ATMs in Tulare Saturday, police say.

According to Tulare police, officers discovered three “ATM skimmers” at Bank of America ATM locations on Saturday.

The device works by recording the card information while the user scans their card at the automated teller machine. A small scanner is placed inside the frame of the ATM where it can save the card data to a microSD card and is equipped with a camera that is used to record the user’s personal identification number.

With that, the scammer has all the information needed to access a card. Police say to inspect ATMs before use, and if anything suspicious is detected to contact police.

YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
