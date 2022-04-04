ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Woman claimed migrant child was her ‘nephew’

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

A woman tried smuggling a 4-year-old girl through a Laredo international bridge for a payment of $250, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jennifer Lizzeth Lopez, 20, of Laredo, was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport a migrant child.

The case unfolded at about 10:37 p.m. March 31, when Lopez and a girl arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge as passengers in a taxi. Lopez claimed that the girl was her “nephew” and presented a City of Laredo birth certificate and a social security card on her behalf.

“Defendant claimed that the female minor was her ‘nephew’ and that she was babysitting the minor while the mother was at work,” states the affidavit.

A CBP officer suspected the minor to be a documented false claim and referred them to secondary inspection.

“At secondary, the defendant admitted that she was going to get paid $250 … from an ‘unknown guy’ to pick up the child and smuggle her into the United States,” the affidavit states.

Lopez further stated she was going to take the child to a local Stripes, where a man would take over the child. Lopez also admitted she had no relationship with the child.

Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

