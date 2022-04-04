ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable once again

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

James (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers eyeing NBA champion coach as Frank Vogel replacement?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel when their disappointing season ends, and they may look to replace him with a big name. Doc Rivers would certainly fit that description. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Fischer, people around the NBA view Rivers as a potential...
NBA
#Lakers#Suns
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in loss

Davis ended with 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the Suns. The Lakers could have used Davis' talents down the stretch, but his late flurry of production comes too late for the Lakers, who were eliminated from the playoffs in the loss. It will be interesting to see where Davis ends up in the offseason, as the veteran guard played in only 40 games this season and only 36 games in 2020-21. His injury issues could be the last straw for the Lakers, who aren't getting their money's worth. His fantasy value has taken another huge hit this season, which should adversely affect his ADP in 2022-23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Totals 19 points in Tuesday's win

Middleton registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 127-106 win over the Bulls. Middleton struggled from distance again but was able to convert enough attempts in the mid-range to finish second on the squad in scoring. The guard is shooting just 27.3 percent from three across his past five outings, which is well below his season average of 37.4 percent. His three-point shooting is something that needs to come around if the Bucks wish to defend their championship in the coming postseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

