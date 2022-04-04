ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDPD ID officer involved in San Carlos neighborhood

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvwOo_0ezGGQqW00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police have identified the officer involved in a shooting in the San Carlos neighborhood last month.

On March 30 at 4:11 p.m. , officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun threatening his family members and then threatening to shoot himself at a home in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive. The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Andrew Farnham, lived at the residence.

Police gathered at a nearby park to formulate a plan to take Farnham into custody safely using “less-lethal options, such as extended range impact weapons and police canines.”

Before officers could get to the home, a 91-year-old man who called law enforcement exited the house and approached the officers with more information. Moments later, Farnham entered the open garage and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers.

The action prompted an unidentified SDPD sergeant to fire one round striking Farnham. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Farnham died the next day.

While processing and gathering evidence at the scene, officers recovered a BB pistol from Farnham.

On Tuesday, SDPD identified the officer as Sgt. Zachary Pfannenstiel. He is a 14-year veteran of the police department currently assigned to the K-9 unit.

When SDPD’s homicide unit completes its investigation, it will then be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office will then review it to determine if the officer bears any criminal liability for his actions.

The SDPD’s Internal affairs unit will investigate to determine if there were any policy violations, while the shooting review board will evaluate the officer’s tactics, police said. The Commission of Police Practices is also reviewing the incident for potential recommendations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office is also monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Carlos, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Sdpd#Sgt#Attorney S Office
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy