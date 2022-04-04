ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Davis (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Suns
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Lakers must clean house and fire Rob Pelinka along with Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers have been abysmal this season. Viewed as championship contenders before the season, the Lakers are currently 11th with a 31-47 record. While the Lakers can still make the play-in tournament with a miracle, it would just be a consolation prize at this point. The entire season is lost and head coach Frank Vogel will pay the price. The latest report said that Vogel is likely to be fired come the end of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Nation

Anthony Davis Wonders What Lakers Could Have Been If They Stayed Healthy In 2021-22

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers will be remembered as a great mystery due to the unfulfilled potential of the team that seemed rich in start power in the offseason. L.A. entered the campaign with a group of players that combined for over 50 All-Star honors. Led by the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook triumvirate, the Lakers hoped to be back among championship contenders after a disappointing, first-round playoff exit the previous year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Totals 19 points in Tuesday's win

Middleton registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 127-106 win over the Bulls. Middleton struggled from distance again but was able to convert enough attempts in the mid-range to finish second on the squad in scoring. The guard is shooting just 27.3 percent from three across his past five outings, which is well below his season average of 37.4 percent. His three-point shooting is something that needs to come around if the Bucks wish to defend their championship in the coming postseason.
NBA
KEYT

Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Out again Tuesday

Trout (illness) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Dodgers. Trout was withheld from Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, and he won't return to the lineup for the final spring game Tuesday. Manager Joe Maddon said he's optimistic the three-time AL MVP will be ready for Opening Day on Thursday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic, and the outfielder is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday for the second straight day.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Scratched with illness

Freeman isn't playing in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels due to what manager Dave Roberts describes as a "24-hour bug," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Freeman isn't at the stadium for the contest, but he could be back in the lineup Monday. Assuming this is indeed a short-term issue, the star first baseman should be ready to go come Opening Day. Freeman is slashing .333/.368/.500 with a home run and two RBI through 19 spring plate appearances.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy