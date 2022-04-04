ZRG Acquires RoseRyan, Inc.

Morningstar Inc. MORN, +0.99% on Monday said it agreed to buy Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) from S&P Global for up to $650 million in cash. LCD specializes in leveraged loan data, news, analysis, and indexes in the private credit arena. Morningstar said it will integrate LCD with its PitchBook Platform, which delivers data, research, and technology covering the breadth of the private and public capital markets. Pitchbook CEO John Gabbert led the deal. More than 60 LCD journalists, researchers, technologists, and client support and sales personnel will join Morningstar as part of the PitchBook team. LCD generates about $56 million in revenue. Morningstar expects to close the deal in the third quarter. The company said the acquisition will add to adjusted net income per share in the first year after closing. Shares of Morningstar are down 20.9% thus far in 2022, compared to a 4.6% drop by the S&P 500.

