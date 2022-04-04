ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle Park, NJ

ZRG Acquires RoseRyan, Inc.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochelle Park-based ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of RoseRyan, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions. Since 1993, RoseRyan has engaged over 1,000 clients on projects including outsourced accounting for start-ups, corporate governance, interim solutions, and strategic projects...

MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase pays undisclosed sum for 600-employee Global Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, +1.50% said Tuesday it agreed to pay an undisclosed sum for Global Shares Plc, a 600-employee share plan software company based in Cork, Ireland. Global Shares has been backed by private equity firm Motive Partners since 2018. Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, led the deal for the bank. Global Shares CEO Tim Houstoun said the acquisition will allow the company to "accelerate the expansion of our business globally as well as the range of services we offer to our clients and their employees." Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 1.8%, outpacing the 0.9% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Federal Cannabis Legalization Is 'A Question Of When, Not If,' Says Canopy Growth CEO: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
INDUSTRY
WWD

Neiman Marcus Group Picks a CFO

The Neiman Marcus Group has named Katie Anderson executive vice president and chief financial officer, filling an important role at a pivotal time for the luxury retailer. Anderson starts her new job on April 4 and succeeds Brandy Richardson who left Neiman’s in November to join Tailored Brands. Anderson...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop's Ryan Cohen enter cooperation agreement

Bed Bath & Beyond has entered into a cooperation agreement with GameStop chairman and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen after his investment firm, RC Ventures, acquired 9.8% of the retailer's outstanding shares earlier this month. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 22.59 +0.49 +2.22%. Bed...
BUSINESS
City
Rochelle Park, NJ
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Run

Tesla delivered over 936,000 electric vehicles in 2021, and its production capacity is only going in one direction. Uber delivered positive earnings in Q4 2021, which could be a stepping stone to longer-term profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Lincoln Journal Star

Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant's chief executive announced his retirement. Starbucks made the announcement Wednesday ahead of its annual meeting. Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as CEO and 13 at...
LINCOLN, NE
FOXBusiness

Starbucks interim CEO Schultz suspends stock repurchasing, refocusing capital in employees, stores

Starbucks' Howard Schultz returns as chief executive with a promise to ease employee angst with more perks being funded through the halting of share repurchases. In his first letter to employees upon returning as interim CEO Monday, Schultz announced that the coffee giant is suspending its stock repurchasing program effective immediately to refocus its capital.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $42M Of 5 Stocks

Although the US economy added 431,000 payrolls in March, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter’s New CEO Parag Agrawal Received $30M Pay Package in 2021

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal received a compensation package worth more than $30.3 million in 2021, tied to his promotion to the company’s top job. Agrawal succeeded Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey late last year. Dorsey remained on Twitter’s board of directors after Agrawal’s promotion, but will leave when his term ends this year. Dorsey was paid a total of $1.40 in 2021, a reference to Twitter’s original 140 character limitation.More from The Hollywood ReporterVideo Measurement Giant Nielsen Sold to Private Equity Firms in $16B DealWWE Inks Long-Term Deal With Fanatics, Including NFTsOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite Award While...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Global Poll: 52% Millennials Want to Diversify Portfolios with NFTs

NFTs are becoming a blazing option for young adults looking to invest their money. A global poll reveals 52% of millennials and 74% of Generation Z are considering and open to including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in their investment portfolios. The fresh poll comes from the deVere Group, one of the world’s top financial advisory, asset management, and fintech firms with reportedly $12 billion under advisement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

Latch parts ways with CFO after difficult SPAC debut

Latch CFO Garth Mitchell is leaving the company less than a year after he assumed the role and led the company’s public market debut through a special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, an accidental e-mail obtained by TechCrunch shows. The executive shakeup is still not showcased on the news portion of Latch’s website, but the company did file with the SEC, as well as release the news via a wire service.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Morningstar buying LCD from S&P for up to $650 million

Morningstar Inc. MORN, +0.99% on Monday said it agreed to buy Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) from S&P Global for up to $650 million in cash. LCD specializes in leveraged loan data, news, analysis, and indexes in the private credit arena. Morningstar said it will integrate LCD with its PitchBook Platform, which delivers data, research, and technology covering the breadth of the private and public capital markets. Pitchbook CEO John Gabbert led the deal. More than 60 LCD journalists, researchers, technologists, and client support and sales personnel will join Morningstar as part of the PitchBook team. LCD generates about $56 million in revenue. Morningstar expects to close the deal in the third quarter. The company said the acquisition will add to adjusted net income per share in the first year after closing. Shares of Morningstar are down 20.9% thus far in 2022, compared to a 4.6% drop by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cybin's (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Adelia Therapeutics Achieves New Milestone

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cybin CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM),” today announced that Adelia Therapeutics, a wholly controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved the milestone identified as Year 1, Q2 (iv) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated Dec. 4, 2020. The transaction agreement was among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the “acquiror”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia. “We are extremely pleased with the rate and speed in which our team has been able to achieve these milestones that support our pipeline of novel psychedelic-based therapeutic candidates,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale. “These advancements are important catalysts for our clinical development path as we prepare these programs for our planned clinical trials in 2022.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
freightwaves.com

Freight market needs lithium during rapid swing toward bipolar low

Inconsistency is the only consistency in transportation over the past 4 years. Chart of the Week: Van Contract Initial Report, Van Outbound Tender Reject Index, Truckstop.com Average Van Spot Rate – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, VOTRI.USA, TSTOPVRPM.USA. Trucking contract rates were still inflating as of early March, according to FreightWaves’...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Starbucks general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

April 5 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) General Counsel Rachel Gonzalez was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Gatos Silver, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") (NYSE: GATO). The action charges Gatos with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Gatos' materially misleading statements to the public, Gatos' investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW

