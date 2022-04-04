Trial begins Tuesday for Delphos administrators

Delphos Jefferson School administrators, from left, Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education Administrative Specialist Maureen Rentz (partially hidden) appeared in Van Wert County Municipal Court on Monday. A trial for all three educators, charged with misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, will begin Tuesday morning. J Swygart | The Lima News

DELPHOS — A trial will begin Tuesday morning in Van Wert Municipal Court for three employees of Delphos City Schools facing misdemeanor charges of child endangerment for the alleged neglect of a developmentally disabled student at the school.

Judge Jill Worthington will be the sole trier of facts in the case and will render her verdict at the conclusion of the case.

Delphos Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education Administrative Specialist Maureen Rentz were arraigned on the child endangerment charges in early January.

They were subsequently suspended by the school district from “all duties that involve the care, custody and control of children” pending the resolution of the case, Superintendent of Schools Douglas Westrick said at the time.

The suspensions followed after an investigation was launched by law enforcement and Children Services personnel into the alleged neglect of a developmentally disabled student at the school. According to an Ohio Department of Education report, a disabled child routinely spent 90% of the school day in isolation.

A complaint filed with ODE alleges the district failed to implement an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, for the student from June of 2020 through June of 2021 in violation of state statutes. The parents of the student, according to the ODE report, do not believe their child has received “free appropriate public education” as a result.

Brinkman, 51, of Ottawa; Hoersten, 33, of Delphos; and Rentz, 65, of Elida, were in court Monday morning for an evidentiary hearing. Their attorney, Morgan Masters, argued to the judge that the IEP in question is heavily redacted and has no evidentiary value in determining that the student in question was subjected to “a substantial risk of danger or harm.”

Masters also argued that two witnesses the state plans to call at trial should not qualify as experts.

Van Wert City Law Director John Hatcher is representing the state in the matter. He said the ODE report in question “was brought about because of the criminal investigation” into allegations in the case and should be admitted into evidence.

Worthington said she would take all the arguments under advisement and render a written opinion by the end of the day on Monday. The trial will begin Tuesday morning regardless of the judge’s decisions.

