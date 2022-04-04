ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival presents We Feed People

Cover picture for the articleChange was very much afoot at this year's Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival (PEFF), including the Philly premiere of We Feed People, an illuminating documentary about famous Spanish American chef and restaurateur José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen NGO, which feeds people in war and disaster zones around the...

The Hollywood Reporter

Ron Howard’s ‘We Feed People’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

At some point in the last decade, my investment in mega-chef José Andrés ceased to be about someday visiting one of his many revered restaurants and became more about his winning a Nobel Peace Prize someday. Andrés’ unlikely transition from culinary mastermind to culinary first responder is at the center of We Feed People, Ron Howard’s latest documentary collaboration with National Geographic Documentary Films after 2020’s Rebuilding Paradise. The Oscar-winning director has somewhat quietly become a curious and solid ultra-mainstream documentarian — the Ron Howard of documentaries, really — and We Feed People continues that journey. It captures enough of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bay News 9

SXSW 2022: Director Ron Howard turns documentary lens to celebrity chef José Andrés’ humanitarian efforts with ‘We Feed People’

AUSTIN, Texas — You send doctors and other health care professionals in when there’s a medical emergency, so who better to provide food disaster relief than a professional chef?. That’s part of the premise of Oscar-winning director Ron Howard’s latest documentary for National Geographic, “We Feed People.”...
