Youth Running Club - Your Pace or Mine?

Study after study shows that kids who develop a love for running can reap lifelong benefits, including lowering their risks for obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Other perks include better sleep, higher self-esteem and more energy. Kids VT has compiled a list of spring and summer events designed to get kids moving. They range from fun runs to competitive races to races with obstacles thrown in. But first, we’ll introduce you to two training programs that will inspire you to lace up your shoes, hit the trails, pound the pavement and see what you’re really made of.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 19 DAYS AGO