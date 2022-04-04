ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys Producer Defends 2021 EVH Tribute, Rock’s Representation on Awards Show

By Philip Trapp
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday (April 3), Grammy Awards producer David Wild spoke to rock music's place on the awards show while defending last year's "In Memoriam" tribute to the late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, which some musicians and viewers criticized as too brief. Wild's remarks came the same day...

IN THIS ARTICLE
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

