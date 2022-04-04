ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

How to watch Champions League Quarterfinals Weekend 1

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prestigious 2021-2022 Champions League is set to begin its quarterfinal (first legs) rounds on Tuesday. Organized by the Union of European Football Associations, UCL is one of the most competitive and popular football club organizations. Originating in 1955 as the Coupe des Champions Européens and known as the...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Fifa Club World Cup#Uefa Champions League#Ucl#European#The Champions League#The Fifa Club World Cup
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Liverpool vs Benfica predictions, start time, TV channel, more for Champions League clash on 4/5/22

Liverpool is set to travel to Portugal on Tuesday to take on Benfica in their Champions League quarterfinals clash. The pool is down to just eight teams, all set to battle it out for European glory. Liverpool and Benfica have never faced off before, despite both clubs’ long history in the Champions League. We have all the info fans will need for Tuesday’s battle between Liverpool and Benfica, including predictions, start time, TV channel, and how to live stream the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Villarreal takes on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal knows its chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether it can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski. And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club is coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus, when its defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Villarreal CF welcome Bayern Munich to Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Spaniards are enjoying their best UCL run since 2005-06 when they reached an unexpected semifinal as Unai Emery continues to bring continental pedigree to the Castellon outfit. Julian Nagelsmann's German powerhouse are favorites, but El Submarino Amarillo will be hoping to spring another surprise after eliminating Juventus.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions. West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competition.. The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last...
UEFA
BBC

African Champions League draw: Al Ahly to face Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals

Defending champions Al Ahly will face three-time winners Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League later this month. Egyptian Al Ahly club are chasing a third consecutive Champions League title and a record-extending 11th triumph in the competition. South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, one of two...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Concacaf Nations League draw, pots: Live stream, watch USMNT group stage pairings online, what to know, more

The draw for the Concacaf Nations League will take place on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET, and you can see it all live on Paramount+. The second edition of the competition, this for 2022-23, will see the group stage matches begin this year, with the finals set for the summer of 2023. 41 Concacaf member associations are scheduled to participate with in the group stage matches in June 2022 and March 2023.
FIFA
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 5, 2022 UEFA Champions League prediction

Liverpool puts its quest for another English Premier League title on hold Tuesday, as it contends with Benfica in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Reds stormed through the group stage and cruised through their Round of 16 matches against Inter Milan to face Benfica, which advanced after dispatching a dangerous Ajax team in the previous stage. Liverpool has four Champions League final appearances, and won in its last trip in 2019. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy