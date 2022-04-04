ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro woman arrested for trafficking meth, drug possession

By Zach Hester
 1 day ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Scottsboro woman was arrested Friday after officials found multiple drugs, paraphernalia and cash at a residence.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant on West Willow Street in Scottsboro on Friday, April 1. During the search, deputies found around 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 12.3 grams of marijuana, a half gram of suspected heroin, and $3,270 in cash.

Officials say they also found drug paraphernalia, including bongs, digital scales, pipes, and baggies.

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

33-year-oold Angel Brite Stewart of Scottsboro was arrested at the residence. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance – heroin, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Stewart was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $43,500 bond.

The effort was a joint investigation between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police, Skyline Police, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Region F Drug Task Force.

