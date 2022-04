Some of our favorite Hollywood homes are the ones with a celebrity pedigree because if these walls could talk, they would have some juicy stories. This $57.5 million Pacific Palisades estate spread out over three acres, three structures, and 16,000 square feet has a glamorous history. It’s currently owned by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who just put it on the market, but the former residents were none other than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. (And going further back in time, Hollywood legend Gregory Peck owned the property, too.)

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO