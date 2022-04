Hideki Matsuyama is optimistic of being 100 per cent fit for the defence of his Masters title, but already dreading the prospect of no longer being the reigning champion.Matsuyama pulled out of the Players Championship shortly before the start of the first round with a back injury and then withdrew midway through his second round of the Valero Texas Open last week with a neck problem.Speaking via an interpreter at Augusta National on Tuesday, Matsuyama said: “I’ve had a lot of treatment and just came from the practice range and really feel good.“It’s probably the best I have felt in...

GOLF ・ 23 HOURS AGO