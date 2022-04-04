ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown woman shot at with 20 rubber bullets while walking dog

By Marissa Sulek
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Germantown woman said she was walking her dog early Saturday morning when she was shot at with rubber bullets.

Kristin Hepperla and her dog Maisy have lived at LC Germantown off Second Avenue for three years. A walk has never been a worry until Saturday when a car pulled up next to her on Second Avenue.

“I just assumed it was an Uber,” Hepperla said. “I made note of the car but didn’t think anything of it.

“Then, all of a sudden, before I knew it, something was hitting my face.”

Hepperla remembers hearing a loud popping sound.

“I turned around and I screamed ‘Ow!’ and then they kept going,” Hepperla said. “They hit me probably like 20 times.”

Hepperla said she filed a police report. Police said hers was the only incident of the sort reported that night, but that incident now leaves physical marks.

“There were welts up and down the side of my face,” she said. “Kind of under my chin, on my chest. It hit me all down the side, my back and my arm. I was wearing a hoodie though, so those ones weren’t so predominant.”

Hepperla said she never got a good look at the shooters, but she will make sure she presses charges.

“I only got a glimpse of the car, which doesn’t help much for my sake,” Hepperla said. “It’s not funny and it’s assault at the end of the day.”

If it’s late, dark and dog owners must take their dog out, try to use an interior area, like a dog park at an apartment complex. If owners must go for a walk late at night, walk with another person.

