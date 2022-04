By now, you likely know Jared Leto is a method actor—almost to a fault. For the layman, that means the actor immerses himself so much in his roles, he acts the part even when the cameras aren't rolling. Because of that, Leto would often take extensive bathroom breaks while in character. Since Michael Morbius uses crutches to help himself limp around, Leto's bathroom breaks often took upwards of 45 minutes. In an interview with UPROXX, filmmaker Daniel Espinosa confirmed the legend and the fact the production eventually bought Leto a wheelchair to make the process faster.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO