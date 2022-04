People came together at Auburn’s Willard Memorial Chapel Wednesday night to pay tribute to those who helped to protect the city. After a three year hiatus due to COVID -19, the annual Firefighter’s Memorial Service returned to the chapel. As part of the service, the names of every Auburn firefighter who has died were read aloud. After certain names, a bell was rung five times, indicating that person had died in the line of duty.

AUBURN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO