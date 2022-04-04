ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2 Colorado school districts recognized for energy efficiency

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcLpG_0ezG6G0l00

WASHINGTON ( KDVR ) — As the White House announces a new grant program to make schools across the country more energy-efficient, two Colorado school districts are being recognized as the template for other districts across the country to follow.

The administration is recognizing both Adams 12 Five Star Schools and the Boulder Valley School District for their top efforts for efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning technologies and sustainability.

Gov. Polis pushes for transition to electric school buses

“Colorado does this better than any other state in the nation right now,” White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said. “It actually lowers the cost that we have to pay for schools, so that money could get poured back into kids’ education.”

According to the White House, public schools spend an average of $8 billion every year on energy, which is the second-highest expense behind teacher salaries.

As a result, the White House on Monday announced a $500 million grant program through the Department of Energy, which would give funding to lower energy costs, improve air quality and make schools more energy efficient. It would be paid for through the Infrastructure Investment Act .

“In an effort to give them a healthy environment and give them a chance to learn better and to save costs, somebody actually has to do the work to create the system,” Landrieu said. “So you’re creating good-paying jobs, which of course we always need.”

Denver moves toward renewable energy in $26 million solar panel contract

Currently, the program is requesting information from schools, parents and students to get a better idea of how the grant program should function.

Landrieu said there are more than 100,000 school buildings in the country, but the focus should be on the 36,000 in need of serious repair that tend to be in poorer areas.

“We want to make sure the people who need it most get it first, and where there could be the greatest savings,” Landrieu said. “Not only from a health perspective but financially as well.”

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Adams 12 built a sustainability management plan back in 2016, and formed a committee of more than 30 Five Star employees to discuss how the district can set goals around energy, water use, waste and community engagement. You can learn more about the plan on its website .

Adams 12 Five Star Schools has taken an integrated approach to managing both our buildings’ energy use and the indoor air quality of those spaces for more than a decade. Beginning with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Tools for Schools program, indoor air quality has been monitored and documented in every one of our schools on a set schedule. Additionally through a recent Bond measure, we have improved the HVAC control system we use to maintain air flow and thermal comfort in many of our buildings. A more advanced control system gives us the option to utilize real-time energy monitoring, implement demand-control ventilation, and easily adjust temperature setpoints or ventilation rates in order to be flexible under changing conditions such as a global pandemic or impacts from regional wildfire events.

Shannon Oliver, Adams 12 Energy and Sustainability Manager

FOX31 has reached out to BVSD to discuss the energy-efficient improvements they’ve made to schools. This article will be updated with more reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
kmvt

Select Colorado high schools will no longer recognize a class valedictorian

(Gray News) - A school district in Colorado plans to do away with valedictorian awards at its high schools in the coming years. The Cherry Creek School District, about 20 miles outside of Denver, will not give special recognition to students who have earned the highest grade-point average in their class at graduations starting in 2026, according to a letter sent to parents earlier this month.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Landrieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#School Districts#Kdvr#The White House#The Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
gmauthority.com

State Of Washington To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2030

Washington state is set to ban the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. A bill signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week indicates the state will instruct its interagency electric vehicle coordinating council to complete a scoping plan by December 31st, 2023, which will outline how to achieve the 2030 target. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is described as “the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars,” setting a goal of outlawing the sale of such vehicles five earlier than California’s much-talked-about 2035 deadline.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy