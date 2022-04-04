ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Jock Landale (foot) out Tuesday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (mid foot sprain) will not play in Tuesday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Points Per Game
NBC Sports

Steph hilariously mocked Gobert after Klay 3-pointer

Steph Curry didn't play in the Warriors' thrilling comeback win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Saturday night, but he certainly had fun watching from the bench. Despite dealing with a sprained ligament in his left foot, Curry was able to get up off the bench to celebrate whenever the Warriors made a bucket.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski starting on Sunday, Jaylen Hoard coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Pokusevski will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Jaylen Hoard moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against Phoenix. Pokusevski's Sunday projection includes 14.1 points,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (back) not on injury report for Tuesday

The San Antonio Spurs did not list Jakob Poeltl (back) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Poeltl missed the Spurs' last game, but it looks like he'll return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. Zach Collins started in Sunday's game with Poeltl sidelined.
NBA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton coming off Grizzlies' bench Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the. Jones missed Friday's game due to a hand injury, but on the injury report for Tuesday night, he didn't carry a designation into the day. He'll play and immediately start in his return to the court, sending De'Anthony Melton back to the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ignas Brazdeikis coming off the bench for Orlando on Tuesday

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brazdeikis will return to the bench on Tuesday with Franz Wagner back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Brazdeikis to play 24.2 minutes against Cleveland. Brazdeikis' Tuesday projection includes 9.4 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Kessler Edwards coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bruce Brown back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Rockets. Edwards' Tuesday projection includes 7.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

4 NHL FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 4/5/22

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy -- but also a good deal of risk, too. The right low-salary plays can give you good production while affording you more chances to roster high-salary studs.
NHL
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson starting for Pacers Tuesday in place of injured Goga Bitadze

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jackson comes off the bench when the Pacers are at full strength, but they will not be on Tuesday. Goga Bitadze has been ruled out due to a sore right foot, and in his place, Jackson will nab the start versus MVP candidate Joel Embiid down low.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy