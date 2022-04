Warmer weather often ushers in the start of grilling season, and one food that's often associated with grilling is burgers. It's common for many people to find someone grilling burgers at barbecues, cook-outs, family get-togethers, and three-day weekend celebrations in the summertime. And though many home cooks have beef burgers down to a science, some other people consider turkey burger recipes to be a little trickier to perfect.

