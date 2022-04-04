Lifeguard Certification Course May 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...
Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) on Tuesday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the year, becoming the latest House Republican who voted to impeach President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to head for the exits. Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Adam Kinzinger...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. Student loan payments were scheduled...
LVIV, Ukraine, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies were set on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment. Western sanctions on Russia over its nearly six-week invasion of its...
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, where he was welcomed back with open arms by a host of Democrats and members of the Biden administration. Obama appeared alongside President Biden and Vice President Harris in a packed East...
A man wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento this past weekend was arrested Tuesday and accused of taking part in the mayhem, authorities said. Smiley Martin, 27, was "located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to the hospital where he was "quickly identified as a person of interest," according to a Sacramento police statement.
