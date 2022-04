INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed legislation into law aiming to protect Hoosier children. House Enrolled Act 1313, which was signed into law by Gov. Holcomb on March 10, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The legislation requires healthcare providers to offer universal lead testing for children at 12 and 24 months of age. Previously, only children with Medicaid coverage were required to be tested at those intervals.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO