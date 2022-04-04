ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Candidates for the 9th congressional seat

Cover picture for the articleWe're less than a month away from Indiana's May primary...

FOX Reno

Danny Tarkanian launches campaign for Northern Nevada congressional seat

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian is running for Congress in Northern Nevada, mounting a surprise primary challenge against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei. Tarkanian, a Republican, filed Friday for Congressional District 2, which includes Reno, Carson City and Elko. Amodei has represented the 2nd congressional...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

2024 prelude: Mike Pence’s moves prepare former VP for likely White House run

Alexia Newman says she’s never seen tickets for one of her events sell so quickly. The executive director of the Carolina Pregnancy Center tells Fox News that "all the reserve seating is sold out and has been sold out for a couple of weeks and we’re still getting calls from people" regarding a May 5 dinner on behalf of the facility that’s being headlined by former Vice President Mike Pence.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
Current Publishing

Candidates vie for Indiana House District 25 seat

Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in the May 3 primary for the newly created Indiana House District 25 seat. Becky Cash and Douglas Rapp recently answered the following questions for Current. Candidates Matthew Whetstone and Kent Abernathy responded to questions in the March 8 edition of Current in Zionsville.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
News Channel Nebraska

County board candidates focus on experience

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County board candidates Jim Thurman and Dan Giittinger focused on experience at the Hot Topics forum in Nebraska City this month. Their experience includes county board service, construction supervision and public planning. Jim Thurman returned to Nebraska City in 1989 to run the family business...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Governor Eric Holcomb visits Slovakia

As the Russian invasion rages on across Ukraine, Governor Eric Holcomb visited Slovakia this week to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand. Meanwhile, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence laid out his new "Freedom Agenda" for the Republican party.
INDIANA STATE

