IN Focus: Candidates for the 9th congressional seat

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian is running for Congress in Northern Nevada, mounting a surprise primary challenge against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei. Tarkanian, a Republican, filed Friday for Congressional District 2, which includes Reno, Carson City and Elko. Amodei has represented the 2nd congressional...
Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
Representatives of the four campaigns told the Capital-Star that the letter’s debate criteria only applied to the May primary.
The post Four GOP gov. candidates demand Republican moderator, no yes or no q’s for primary debates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Alexia Newman says she’s never seen tickets for one of her events sell so quickly. The executive director of the Carolina Pregnancy Center tells Fox News that "all the reserve seating is sold out and has been sold out for a couple of weeks and we’re still getting calls from people" regarding a May 5 dinner on behalf of the facility that’s being headlined by former Vice President Mike Pence.
Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
Donald Trump is already taking aim at 12 GOP incumbents ahead of the 2024 elections as the former president prepares for another possible run at the White House. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. April 4, 2022.
Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in the May 3 primary for the newly created Indiana House District 25 seat. Becky Cash and Douglas Rapp recently answered the following questions for Current. Candidates Matthew Whetstone and Kent Abernathy responded to questions in the March 8 edition of Current in Zionsville.
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County board candidates Jim Thurman and Dan Giittinger focused on experience at the Hot Topics forum in Nebraska City this month. Their experience includes county board service, construction supervision and public planning. Jim Thurman returned to Nebraska City in 1989 to run the family business...
A four-way race has been set in the Flathead County Commissioner Republican primary. Three candidates are challenging Commissioner Pam Holmquist who is seeking a third term on the board. Jack Fallon, who currently serves as vice chair of the Kalispell School District board, filed for the seat last month. Brian...
As the Russian invasion rages on across Ukraine, Governor Eric Holcomb visited Slovakia this week to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand. Meanwhile, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence laid out his new "Freedom Agenda" for the Republican party.
A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathan Moseley was disbarred by a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. More follows...
Comments / 0