IN Focus: Candidates for the 9th congressional seat

Alexia Newman says she’s never seen tickets for one of her events sell so quickly. The executive director of the Carolina Pregnancy Center tells Fox News that "all the reserve seating is sold out and has been sold out for a couple of weeks and we’re still getting calls from people" regarding a May 5 dinner on behalf of the facility that’s being headlined by former Vice President Mike Pence.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO