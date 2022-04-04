ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Summer Youth Employment Program to reach 100,000 young people

By Monica Morales
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’re hiring!

New York City announced an expansion of its Summer Youth Employment Program. The city is investing $236 million in funding. A record 100,000 jobs will be available this summer across the five boroughs.

Destiny Figueroa, 18, grew up at the Dyckman Houses in Inwood; now she works there. It’s her second summer working as a program aide, helping children and teens with reading programs. She also sets up food distributions.  Figueroa says it’s a win win.

She is getting paid to help her neighborhood.   Figueroa is saving money to go to college to study photography.

“It will be a game-changer for so many young people,” said Nurus Sala, with the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development

Figueroa is just one 100,000 NYC young people between the ages of 14-24 that will be working all across New York City. Positions are open at community centers, nonprofits, banks and pharmacies. There are also jobs in technology and with the NYPD.

This year’s summer program run from July 5 through Aug. 20.  Youth 16 and over are paid minimum wage, $15 an hour while 14 to 15 year olds are paid a $700 stipend.

The deadline for applications for these summer jobs is Friday, April 22.

If you want to apply go to nyc.gov/syep for information about SYEP, and links to the application. Viewers can also call 311 or DYCD Community Connect at 1-800-246-4646.

Interested employers can visit nyc.gov/hirenycyouth to apply to become a worksite.

