Bismarck, ND

Hoeven undecided on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson vote

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven hasn’t yet decided how he’ll vote on Judge Ketanji...

www.kfyrtv.com

Jolly Sherwood
1d ago

Don’t even pretend to care about your vote. You and Kramer are so afraid of offending Trump that you cannot think for yourself. Katanji Brown Jackson is a highly qualified candidate for Supreme Court Judge. Please vote to pass Katanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court Justice.

westdakota
1d ago

There’s a hundred more qualified people. They’re just not a black female. Forget about putting the best and brightest on the Supreme Court

