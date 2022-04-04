ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geothermal energy bill passes in the Senate

By Jocelyn Stafford
DENVER, Colo. ( KREX ) — We continue to follow renewable energy and its future on the Western Slope. Senate Bill 22-118, Encouraging Geothermal Energy Use has passed in the Senate.

This legislation is sponsored by Senator Woodard (R – Loveland) and Senator Hinrichsen (D – Pueblo). Bill 22-118 will change the current statute to promote the use of geothermal energy sources. Geothermal energy is a renewable source used to heat water, warm buildings, and generate electricity without releasing carbon emissions.

Energy Summit explores the uses of geothermal energy

Senator Woodard has been leading the effort to expand clean and affordable sources of energy, and he says it is a relief to see this bill progress. If the bill is put into law, it will apply statutory provisions applicable to solar energy to geothermal energy sources as well.

This bill was brought up earlier in 2022 as part of the Republican Commitment to Colorado Legislative Package. This is part of the effort to make Colorado affordable while also conserving the environment.

KREX will continue to follow the status of Bill 22-118 as it progresses.

ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

