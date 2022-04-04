ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 top-rated Palm Springs hotels to visit

By Amber Gibson
The pool area at Casa Cody in Palm Springs, CA. (Josh Cho Photography)

If you're planning a trip to Palm Springs, you may be overwhelmed by the number of hotels to choose from, especially is you're a first-time visitor. Greater Palm Springs comprises nine cities, from Palm Springs to Palm Desert, Indio, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta, each with its own distinct culture and personality.

To help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up 7 luxury Palm Springs hotels — from intimate boutique properties downtown to sprawling desert resorts.

Casa Cody

This charming boutique hotel is the oldest operating hotel in Palm Springs, founded in the 1920s by Buffalo Bill's cousin, Harriet Cody. It reopened in April 2021 after a complete renovation, preserving the Spanish Colonial Revival heritage and adobe hacienda architecture while adding playful modern touches like richly colored zellige tile and deep blue millwork in the bathrooms and bar areas.

An outdoor space at Casa Cody in Palm Springs, CA. (Josh Cho Photography)

Winding paths surrounded by wild bougainvillea and fruit trees lead between two swimming pools and 30 accommodations, including four freestanding homes. Many of the homes and suites have kitchenettes or full kitchens, private patios, fireplaces and outdoor soaking tubs. A new market doubles as the hotel's reception desk and delivers a casual menu anywhere on property, including produce grown on-site.

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs

Anchoring the newly revitalized The Block Palm Springs and just a block away from the Palm Springs Art Museum, the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs is centrally located for guests looking to explore downtown Palm Springs on foot. The urban oasis balances rugged desert beauty with sleek glamour, including the city's only rooftop pool with six private cabanas and idyllic views of the San Jacinto Mountains and surrounding desert landscape.

The rooftop pool at Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs.  (Laure Joliet for Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs)

All 153 guest rooms and suites have large windows with views of the San Jacinto Mountains and downtown Palm Springs or private outdoor terraces with views of the desert's urban scenery. There are two restaurants too – signature rooftop spot 4 Saints and Juniper Table, a casual all-day cafe on the ground floor.

Azure Sky

This adults-only, 14-room gem is the newest luxury boutique hotel in Palm Springs and is conveniently located close to downtown Palm Springs, but secluded enough to be a serene residential sanctuary. The hotel was originally built in 1959 and underwent two years of restoration before reopening in April 2022. Guests entering the lobby can enjoy a cocktail by the fireplace while checking in, then wind around the hotel's courtyards and fire pits on the way to their room or the pool.

Azure Sky (Azure Sky)

Azure Sky's mid-century modern aesthetic encompasses both indoor and outdoor spaces, and most of the rooms and suites include kitchenettes for ensuite cooking and private patios with hammocks. Morning coffee and continental breakfast are included and available in the lobby each morning, providing an opportunity for guests to mingle and make new friends.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

This pet-friendly, 530-room family resort recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation that includes redesigned penthouse suites with modern design elements, wet bars and private balconies, as well as signature restaurant Lantana, specializing in hearty contemporary American fare. Kids will love splashing around at HyTides, the largest water park in Palm Springs with 30-feet dueling slides, a lazy river, splash pads and cabanas for poolside lounging.

One of the pool areas at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. (Steven H. via Yelp)

With private villa rentals on the rise, the hotel offers 43 two- and three-bedroom villas that include fireplaces, furnished patios with grills, private hot tubs and immediate access to the adults-only pool. Guests can also tee off at the 36-hole Indian Wells Golf Resort , adjacent to the property, or challenge friends to a tennis match on the 29 hardcourts just five minutes away at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden , where the two-week BNP Paribas Open takes place each year.

L'Horizon Resort & Spa

With 25 intimate bungalows, this discreet adults-only hideaway has been a favorite among Hollywood royalty for decades. Over the years, everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Robert Downey Jr. have stayed here and the Obamas often dine at SO.PA Restaurant . The mid-century modern design at L'Horizon Resort & Spa is seen throughout the architecture and furnishings. Standard bungalows feature mountain views, private patios, Italian furniture, Frette sheets, towels and robes, Le Labo Santal 33 bath amenities and generously stocked minibars.

L'Horizon Resort & Spa (L'Horizon Resort & Spa via Yelp)

Every bungalow also has its own private terrace with palm trees and cacti and some even have outdoor showers and private pools. Just a few minutes away, you'll find the South Lykken and North Lykken trailheads, leading up the San Jacinto Mountains with bighorn sheep and hidden waterfalls along the way.

The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage (The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage via Yelp)

The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

The spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is one of the best in Palm Springs, spanning two stories with 16 treatment rooms, plunge pools and thoughtful treatments like detoxifying wraps using desert herbs and poultices along with natural facials incorporating Japanese Kobido massage and jade rollers. Rooms here are spacious too, and many of the suites include private terraces, separate living and dining areas and kitchens.

Each morning, the resort offers guided hikes along with daily yoga and dance classes on the front lawn. An array of lawn games are also available, and on weekends there are stargazing classes for all  ages. You can also stargaze while roasting marshmallows over your private fire pit when you book a terrace fire pit king.

La Quinta Resort & Club

The town of La Quinta was actually named after this iconic resort , where you can check into casita-style accommodations spanning across 45 acres with the rugged Santa Rosa Mountains in the backdrop. The resort has 617 guest rooms and 161 villas that offer everything from private fire pits to private pools and hot tubs. Once you're here, there's so much to do on the property — golf, tennis, pickleball, complimentary fitness classes — that you might never leave.

The pool area at La Quinta Resort & Club. (Courtesy of La Quinta Resort & Club)

When you've worked up an appetite there are five great restaurants to choose from, including authentic regional Mexican food accompanied by mariachi music at Adobe Grill and Morgan's in the Desert , where the piano bar and fire-lit courtyard encourage diners to linger for one more drink. The resort is pet-friendly too, partnering with PupJoy to welcome dogs with a special amenity.

More Palm Springs Travel News

Frank Sinatra ate here: Dining at Melvyn’s, the most Rat Pack restaurant in Palm Springs

The Cabazon Dinosaurs near Palm Springs make the perfect California road trip destination

