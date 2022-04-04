ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Travel getting easier in Tri-Counties, with new non-stop flights set to Chicago and Sacramento

By KCLU
kclu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe busiest airport in the Tri-Counties could be even busier, with plans to add additional service. Santa Barbara Airport will be getting new non-stop service to Sacramento and Chicago this summer. United...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

JetBlue Cutting Or Suspending 27 Routes, Including Boston To Key West Flights This Summer

BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue is suspending Boston to Key West flights this summer as airlines face sky-high fuel prices. CBS News reports that with oil prices rising as a result of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, airlines are looking to pull back on leisure routes because of the costs. The Boston to Key West route will end on May 1 and resume October 31. A route from JFK Airport in New York to Key West will follow the same schedule. The cutback is one of 27 JetBlue routes that are being cut or suspended. The Austin to Cancun and Nashville to Cancun...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alaska State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Sacramento, CA
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Seattle#Las Vegas#American#Southwest Airlines
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
KTVZ

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York. The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September. For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

These Are the Airlines That Lose Luggage the Most and Least Often

Air travel is incredible. Seriously, we sometimes forget how incredible it is that we can fly through the air in a metal tube, and hours later, we're in an entirely different hemisphere. It’s incredible. It’s also a frustrating experience. As amazing as it is to fly through the sky,...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Tough Weekend: Southwest & Alaska Passengers Battle Flight Schedule Woes

The weekend of April 2-3 would become a disruptive one for a significant percentage of airline passengers booked with Alaska, JetBlue, and Southwest. For Alaska, an informational picketing by the Alaska Airlines chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, with pilots unwilling to fly additional flights on contract-granted time off to backfill pilot slots, lead to a chain reaction of cancellations on the US West Coast.
tripsavvy.com

JetBlue to Start Flying Nonstop Routes From Boston to London

JetBlue is about to make it a lot easier for New Englanders to travel across the pond. Starting this summer, the New York-based airline will begin offering daily nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and two of London's biggest airports: London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Flights to the former will launch on July 19, while flights to the latter will kick off on Aug. 22.
BOSTON, MA
lonelyplanet.com

First direct flight between NYC and New Zealand is set for take-off

The first ever nonstop flight between New Zealand and New York is set to launch in September, shortly after the South Pacific nation opens to American visitors for the first time in two years. Traveling between New York and New Zealand has always been a bit of an endurance test....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy