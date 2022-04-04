ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU Golf finishes 3rd in Invitational

By Omar Tellow
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Golf team finished in 3rd place after the final round of the Indiana State Golf Invitational at the Country Club of Terre Haute on Monday. Chelsea Morrow led the Sycamores with a round of 75 and Kristen Hobbs shot a 76. Lauren Green carded an 80 while Molly Lee and Madison Branum both shot 82.

Green Bay won the tournament after shooting 32 over par for the two rounds and Evansville finished in 2nd place. Rose-Hulman golfer Precious Saelee shot a 75 in the final round and finished tied for 4th place. Green Bay’s Isabelle Maleki took the individual title.

