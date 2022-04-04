ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Avian Influenza affecting local bald eagle population

13abc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating a suspected case of child abuse. ParkSmart is aware...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Family rescues a wounded bald eagle

Rehab experts said the raptor could not survive injury, infection, and malnutrition. A family visiting from California headed east out of Madras, Friday, March 11. On Hay Creek Road they noticed a bald eagle perched on a fence post. They stopped to take it in. "I mean it's the national...
MADRAS, OR
WTOV 9

Steps can be taken to prevent avian influenza in poultry

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — As the weather begins to turn to spring, the risk of avian influenza can affect the poultry industry. Different types of the bird flu can affect the bird population in many ways. According to the Belmont OSU Extension Office, keeping your poultry safe from disease is preventable if you take certain precautions.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Avian Influenza#Parksmart
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle Struck and Killed By Vehicle in Wisconsin

American morale took a blow on Friday when a bald eagle, the most patriotic U.S. symbol, was struck and killed by a vehicle on the side of a Wisconsin highway. In a statement addressing the mournful loss of the bird, the WI Vilas County Sheriff’s Office said, “We would like to remind you that eagles are commonly feeding alongside the highways this time of year. We ask that you please use caution and remember that eagles need extra time and space to gain flight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Utah woman killed in fall at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Utah woman visiting the Grand Canyon with a group died after falling approximately 20 feet at the national park. Officials at Grand Canyon National Park were first notified about an unresponsive person along the Colorado river on Monday Evening. In a news release, the National Park Service said that it was dark when crews got to the area, requiring rangers to call the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s emergency helicopter response team.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy