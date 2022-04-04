ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bynum trashes murder suspect on KRMG, DA Kunzweiler and defense attorney Adams respond

By Russell Mills
 1 day ago
TULSA — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke out in no uncertain terms regarding his feelings about a man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers in 2020, an incident which left a sergeant dead and an officer grievously wounded.

“I know I probably shouldn’t say this. This guy’s the scum of the earth, and I look forward to this trial getting underway, and a jury being able to render judgement on what he did to a great man, in Sergeant Craig Johnson, and another man in Officer Aurash Zarkeshan,” Bynum said Monday morning during a live interview on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter.

The mayor’s remarks condemn the suspect for committing the crime, before jury selection had even begun, which defense attorney Kevin Adams notes is contrary to the Constitutional right to a fair trial, which includes the concept of “innocent until proven guilty.”

Adams, who’s representing suspect David Ware, told KRMG Monday that “Mayor Bynum ought to apologize. He ought to be ashamed of himself when we have a jury trial starting, and that he wants to express that type of an opinion when jury selection starts, when those jurors may be driving to the courthouse - it’s outrageous, okay? And I’ll just tell you for the record, David Ware doesn’t think too highly of Mayor Bynum either.”

KRMG SPOKE AT LENGTH WITH KUNZWEILER AND ADAMS, HERE ARE THOSE INTERVIEWS, UNEDITED:

Comments / 4

David Chitty
1d ago

the mayor knew what he was doing when he said what he said now the defense attorney is going to say he cannot get a fair trial in Tulsa so now they're going to ask to drop the trial or moving out of Tulsa

Reply
2
