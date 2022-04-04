ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls for service: Fraudulent call results in $2000 stolen in gift cards

 1 day ago
Calls for service to the Park City Police Department (PCPD) and Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the week of March 28 — April 3.

Monday (3/28):

SCSO: Deputies responded on a theft call on Woods Rose Dr. The complainant stated that on March 24 his trailer had been broken into. He stated that he had several tools stolen from the trailer. There are no suspects currently. Follow up will be done by responding deputy.

Tuesday (3/29):

No incidents were reported.

Wednesday (3/30):

SCSO: Deputies in search of dirt bike riders who fled on non-motorized trail near Silver Springs .

PCPD: A vehicle ran out of gas in the turn lane near Kearns Blvd and Comstock Dr. Officers aided the driver by pushing the vehicle to the side of the road.

PCPD: Three vehicles were cited for parking in a postal patrons only zone. No patrons were collecting mail at the time the citations were issued.

Thursday (3/31):

SCSO: Deputies took a fraud call by phone. The victim was contacted by an unidentified suspect claiming to be law enforcement and was told she had a warrant and was threatened with arrest and imprisonment if she did not acquire and then provide gift cards. She provided the gift cards in the amount of $2,000 before being told it was a scam. There are no suspects or leads currently.

SCSO: Deputies responded to a medical assist in which an 87-year-old Peoa woman was believed to be having a stroke. CPR was initiated by family members after the female became unconscious. Upon deputies’ arrival, the female did not have a pulse. CPR was continued by deputies and EMS for quite some time until the female was pronounced deceased. The decedent’s physician advised they would sign a death certificate. Nothing suspicious was observed.

SCSO: A resident advised that sometime between 2pm on March 30 and noon on March 31, an unknown person pried open his locked mailbox causing minor damage. The resident was unsure if any sensitive mail was stolen. It also appeared that another mailbox had minor damage but remained locked.

SCSO: Deputy located a suspicious vehicle. A consent search was performed and several drugs, drug paraphernalia, knives, and burglary tools were located. A 33-year-old Salt Lake City man and 29-year-old Vernal woman were booked into jail on charges along with several warrants.

PCPD: A water tank was vandalized with graffiti near Kearns Blvd and Monitor Dr.

PCPD: A vehicle was cited for parking in a postal patrons only zone. No patrons were collecting mail at the time the citations were issued.

Friday (4/1):

PCPD: A vehicle was cited for parking on the sidewalk on Deer Valley Dr.

PCPD: An RV was cited for parking in a fire zone for several hours near Lowell Ave.

PCPD: Cougar was seen in a residential area near Aspen Springs Dr.

Saturday (4/2):

PCPD: Three vehicles were cited for parking in a postal patrons only zone. No patrons were collecting mail at the time the citations were issued.

Sunday (4/3):

PCPD: Individual stated that his daughter went skiing but had lost contact and was unable to locate via a phone tracking app.


