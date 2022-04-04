ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

ALEA special agent stabbed multiple times in Phenix City

By Sumner Harrell
ABC 33/40 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency special agent is recovering after being stabbed multiple times during an incident Monday on U.S. Highway 80 in Phenix City. Authorities said SBI Special Agent (SA) Don...

