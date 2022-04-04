ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunome Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and provided a corporate update. “There remains a clear need for safe and efficacious antibody treatments against COVID-19, especially those less susceptible to mutational drift. We believe our three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, has...

