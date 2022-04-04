ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early, TX

Early Lady Horn Hope Ryan to McMurry for Track & Field

By rwturner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Early Lady Horn Hope Ryan who has...

'Roo Softball Drops Series Finale to Schreiner

SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College softball team fell 7-2 to visiting Schreiner University in the final game of their weekend series against the Mountaineers, bringing the 'Roos to 8-21 overall and 3-9 in conference play. Schreiner took an early 3-0 lead when Kennedy Moody launched a three-run homer over...
SHERMAN, TX
Laredoans reflect on Texas Relays performances

Six Laredo track and field athletes participated at the Texas Relays on March 25 and 26. Martin's Melanie Duron, Nixon's Margarito Benavides and United's Gabriela Elizalde, Celeste Rangel, Abby Andrade and Valentina Torres all competed at the prestigious event, held at the University of Texas. The last time Duron was at Mike A. Myers Stadium, she won the Class 5A shot put title. This time around, Duron did not fare well as she finished sixth overall with a toss of 42-8. Despite not having her best performance, Duron will utilize the experience as a springboard for the championship...
LAREDO, TX
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dallas Baptist's big bats too much to overcome for Bears in road loss

DALLAS — Dallas Baptist’s big bats gave Baylor a thumping. The No. 21 Patriots slugged three home runs in taking an 11-6 win over the visiting Bears on Tuesday night at Horner Ballpark. DBU (18-10) took control with a six-run third inning, and the Bears were never able to recover.
DALLAS, TX
District 16-3A Basketball: Troup, Arp, West Rusk players earn first team

Troup and West Rusk each placed two players on the first team of the All-District 16-3A basketball team, while Arp added a player on the top squad as well. Voting was by the league’s coaches. Troup was represented by senior Bracey Cover and sophomore Trae Davis on the top...
TROUP, TX
Chery, Perkins To Be Inducted Into SFCC Athletics HOF

The State Fair Community College Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2022 SFCC Athletics Hall of Fame Class. Former Roadrunners basketball student-athlete Kenny Chery and longtime “Voice of the Roadrunners” Denny Perkins will make up the 2022 class. The pair will be formally inducted in a ceremony on May 13.
SEDALIA, MO

