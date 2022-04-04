Early Lady Horn Hope Ryan to McMurry for Track & Field

Six Laredo track and field athletes participated at the Texas Relays on March 25 and 26. Martin's Melanie Duron, Nixon's Margarito Benavides and United's Gabriela Elizalde, Celeste Rangel, Abby Andrade and Valentina Torres all competed at the prestigious event, held at the University of Texas. The last time Duron was at Mike A. Myers Stadium, she won the Class 5A shot put title. This time around, Duron did not fare well as she finished sixth overall with a toss of 42-8. Despite not having her best performance, Duron will utilize the experience as a springboard for the championship...

LAREDO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO