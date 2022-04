The Oakland Athletics have undergone a major overhaul of the roster this offseason, offloading multiple key pieces in order to rebuild for the future. Effectively, the last man standing in Oakland is starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who has been linked with trades to various teams, including the Yankees. Well, despite the trade speculation circling Montas, the A’s revealed he’d be on the mound for Opening Day against the Philadelphia Phillies, via Dallas Braden.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO