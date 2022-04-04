Family of Jim Rogers files federal lawsuit against city of Pittsburgh, officers involved in his arrest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two children are in critical condition after they were stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood, and their mother is facing charges. WATCH: Bryant Reed reports Police have arrested Sydnie Jefferson, 29, in connection to the stabbing. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, police said a man arrived at the Pittsburgh police Zone 2 station with his 3-year-old son who had been stabbed. EMS took the child to the...

