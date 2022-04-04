ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family of Jim Rogers files federal lawsuit against city of Pittsburgh, officers involved in his arrest

wtae.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The administrator of the estate of Jim Rogers, the man who died after being tased by police in Bloomfield in October, has filed a federal lawsuit...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Independent

Dunkin’ Donuts worker who fatally punched customer for using racial slur is sentenced to house arrest

A former Dunkin’ Donuts employee who killed a customer with a single punch for calling him a racial slur has been sentenced to two years of house arrest.Corey Pujols, 27, will also complete 200 hours of community service and attend an anger management course after pleading guilty to felony battery under a deal with prosecutors in Hillsborough County, Florida. Pujols was originally charged with aggravated assault for the death of a 77-year-old customer in May 2021 who prosecutors said called the Dunkin’s worker a racial slur twice. Police said the white customer, Vonelle Cook, became abusive and called Pujols...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Schmidt
Person
Jim Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#False Arrest#Public Safety Department
CBS Pittsburgh

Sydnie Jefferson Charged With Stabbing Her 2 Kids In Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts Neighborhood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two children are in critical condition after they were stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood, and their mother is facing charges. WATCH: Bryant Reed reports Police have arrested Sydnie Jefferson, 29, in connection to the stabbing. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, police said a man arrived at the Pittsburgh police Zone 2 station with his 3-year-old son who had been stabbed. EMS took the child to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy