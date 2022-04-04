Midstate business honoring Lt. William Lebo

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate will remember slain police Lieutenant William Lebo this Friday. The memorial service for the fallen Lebanon officer will be at GIANT Center in Hershey.

In the meantime, the community continues to rally around Lebo’s family.

911 Rapid Response is a family-owned Midstate business that opened in 2007 as a source for first responders and public safety workers to get what they need to do their jobs.

When the business heard what happened to Lt. Lebo, they wanted to do something special in his honor.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Business owner Mark Sallada says he saw the first-hand need for public safety equipment, uniforms, vehicles, and graphics. When he heard about what happened to Lt. William Lebo, a new project came to mind and that was to make stickers to honor him.

“The best way we could give back, in this case, is creating stickers printing stickers selling the stickers and offering them, and then making sure these funds go back to the family or wherever they chose they go to,” Sallada said.

His team with Mark.It Graphics located at 700 W. Main St in Annville has created around 250 stickers and says they have plenty more to go.

Sallada just began this fundraiser and the response from the community has been huge.

“We will print until we have no more demand for them,” Sallada said.

Sallada says Lt. Lebo used to come into his business to get items for the Lebanon Police Department.

“It’s nerve-racking you know, it’s very nerve-racking, you don’t realize it until it hits home,” Sallada said.

Lebo’s death hits hard because Sallada worked as a police officer for 15 years. Many of his workers had worked in public safety in some form, and the team wants to do anything it can to help.

“Every time we print these and every time we see these laying there it’s remembrance, you know we are remembering what happened and they’re in our thoughts and in our prayers, we’re right there with them,” Sallada said.

The stickers range in price from $5 to $1.

All the proceeds will go towards Lebo’s family. For more information about this fundraiser and how you can get a sticker click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.