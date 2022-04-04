No major injuries in two-car crash on West Seneca Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—None of the occupants of the two cars involved in an ugly collision at the intersection of West Seneca Street and North Plain Street were seriously...ithacavoice.com
ITHACA, N.Y.—None of the occupants of the two cars involved in an ugly collision at the intersection of West Seneca Street and North Plain Street were seriously...ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0