Wholesum, a Seoul-based e-commerce aggregator, is jumping on the trend of larger firms buying up third-party merchants that would usually sell on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay. The company said Tuesday that it has raised $35 million in debt and $15 million in equity in a Series A round. The investment comes months after the startup raised $4.75 million in seed funding in August 2021 and $18 million in debt in November 2021, said Andrew Joo, co-founder of Wholesum.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO