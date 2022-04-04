ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Safety leaders: 'school safety improving, still work to do'

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EM8Pa_0ezFwL6k00

On February 14, 2018, a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and injured 17 others.

It was the deadliest school shooting in history and has forever altered the way safety is handled in schools.

Not long after the shooting, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act was passed by state legislators and the MSD Public Safety Commission was formed. The commission is made up of a statewide team of law enforcement, educators, and many others. The chairman of the commission is Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

"The commission began meeting in April of 2018 and was tasked with, in essence, figuring out what happened, what went wrong, and how do we prevent that from happening again," said Gualtieri.

In just a few years a lot has been done to make Florida schools safer including making campuses safer by a single point of entry, having armed School Resource Officers or guardians in all schools, having monthly mass shooting drills, and having a mobile panic notification system.

"I think the biggest change I’ve seen is the level of cooperation with local law enforcement. So it's not the school district themselves working on safety and security, we have the cooperation of law enforcement and together we’re taking a look at things every single month," said Chris Herbic Associate Superintendent of Pinellas County Schools Operations.

However, the sheriff said there is a lot more work to do including behavioral threat assessments, and getting troubled kids the help they need before something happens.

"We want to take someone off that pathway to violence," said Gualtieri.

Right now there is a bill on the governor’s desk that will keep the public safety commission active until 2026.

"There’s been a lot of changes. The schools in Florida are safer today than they were in 2018 but there’s still work to be done. And while we’ve made improvements we’re not there yet," said Gualtieri.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow ABC Action News WFTS and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo School District provide updates on school safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Addressing the increasing number of violent incidents in the Buffalo School District remains a top priority for interim superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams. Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts is the latest school to report violent behavior. Buffalo Police say several fights occurred during dismissal on Monday.
Daily Leader

Local schools to get new health, safety platform

A new health and safety platform will soon be available to the Brookhaven and Lincoln County school districts and the Mississippi School of the Arts, along with 132 other districts statewide. The Mississippi Department of Education in February announced plans to use $14 million in ESSER III funds to purchase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, FL
Education
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Parkland, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Parkland, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lansing school safety task force releases report

DETROIT – Shortly after the tragedy in Oxford, Lansing created a bi-partisan task force to develop ways to make schools safer. And that group has just released its first findings. We talked to one of those members Friday (March 25) after getting their weekly meeting wrapped up, and Local...
LANSING, MI
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
CBS Miami

Broward High School Assistant Principal Robert Herzog Accused Of Illegally Obtaining Personal Information

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward high school assistant principal is facing a hard lesson on the law. Robert Herzog, who worked at Cooper City High, had a school police officer illegally run a license plate check on a man dating his ex-girlfriend for personal reasons, according to the Sun Sentinel. Herzog would often ask the school officer to run license plate checks for cars improperly parked on campus. Investigators said he abused the officer’s trust to get details on the other man. The 38-year-old is now facing a felony charge of “criminal use of personal information.” According to the school district, Herzog has been reassigned away from the school and students to an administrative location pending the outcome of the legal matter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. March 24, 2022. Editorial: Chasing daylight, Rubio descends into darkness. Marco Rubio finally showed up for work. Then he did the wrong thing. Last week, Florida’s senior senator sneaked through the chamber a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s been a Rubio priority for years.
FLORIDA STATE
KSDK

Students steer school bus to safety in Maine

TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
TRAFFIC
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s governor and Legislature did nothing to stop manatees from starving

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When I was a kid, I loved the Sherlock Holmes stories. I read and reread them all. One I still vividly remember was “The Adventure of the Silver Blaze,” which involves a missing racehorse and the death of its trainer. It contains one of the most famous bits of detective dialogue ever written. After Holmes […] The post Florida’s governor and Legislature did nothing to stop manatees from starving appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Safety#School Security#School Violence#School Resource Officers
Nancy on Norwalk

School safety requires ongoing investment

On Tuesday March 15, Mayor Harry Rilling submitted his FY23 Capital Budget Recommendation in alignment with the City charter. In addition to funding for instructional technology and fuel tank replacements, the Mayor’s recommendations included adding back the $600,000 originally requested by the Board of Education for security enhancements. Surprisingly, this critical line item had been eliminated in the capital budget recommendation made last month by the City’s chief financial officer.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
MyWabashValley.com

Law enforcement cracking down on school bus safety

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement officers will be stepping up patrols related to school bus safety thanks to grant money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program known as SAVE is part of an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school...
VINCENNES, IN
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy