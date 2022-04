The Full Armor FFA had a coin war during National FFA Week. All proceeds went to the Clay County Cancer Crusaders. Every class at Full Armor was able to participate. Flyers were handed out beforehand and containers were given to each classroom during Tuesday of FFA week and were collected on Tuesday the following week. FFA Advisor, Robert Bruns, kept everyone updated on the running totals and who was in the lead. Whichever class raised the most money was going to receive an ice cream party, so excitement was in the air about who was going to win the coin war! All the classes at Full Armor combined collected $1130.42!

