Addressing the cat population at Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park

For years, residents called Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park a dumping ground for cats.

In December, Western Reserve Land Conservancy announced they purchased the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community for $5.8 million.

At the time of the announcement, Western Reserve Land Conservancy Senior Vice President Matt Zone said those living on the 28.5-acre property will not see any rent increase or drastic changes for at least the next year.

The nonprofit told News 5 it’s still looking into what will happen to the property for the long term, but efforts are underway to relocate and rehome the dozens of remaining cats that call the lakefront home by the fall.

Euclid Beach Cat Project Surrey is one of the cats who was likely dumped in the area, according to Vicky Sprouse, President of Euclid Beach Cat Project. Sprouse said Surrey has been given proper veterinary care and is up for adoption at the Pet Supplies Plus Twinsburg location.





“We know a number of tenants who live there and they feed the cats and become affectionate with them and we want those cats to stay,” Zone added. “Those individuals deserve to have those cats. But there are dozens and dozens of others.”

Resident Brian Licht said over the years, the number of cats on the property has fluctuated and cats can commonly be found in and around the property.

“I don’t think 200 [at one point] would be an exaggeration,” he said. “There would be a new crop of kittens every year in the spring — cats and kittens in the spring.”

Addressing the cat population is a mission Vicky Sprouse and her team at Euclid Beach Cat Project began tackling years ago by trapping, neutering and returning feral cats, as well as rehabilitating and placing stray and abandoned cats.

“It was overrun by cats,” she said. “There’s always some left. Whenever things are changing, there’s still going to be other cats. Plus this is a dumping ground, people just drive back here and throw their cats out.”

With the Euclid Beach Cat Project and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy addressing the cat population, Sprouse told News 5 that so far in 2022, the nonprofit has removed and adopted out about 25 cats, with another 50 or so still scattered around the property.

News 5

“I definitely think it’s a good thing in the long run,” Sprouse said.

“A feral cat would be perfect on a farm, or a more rural setting,” Zone added. “We want to create those opportunities. But the cats that are healthy and see a veterinarian and get the necessary treatment, those are wonderful opportunities to find a forever home in greater Cleveland.”

Several fundraisers are underway to help the Euclid Beach Cat Project when it comes to rehabilitating and rehoming these cats.

A recent fundraiser at Melt locations across Northeast Ohio just wrapped up, and a Meowsquerade Ball is scheduled for April 16.

To learn more about how to donate to help rehome some of these cats, or to learn how to adopt one of the available cats click here .

