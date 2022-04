It’s all in the eye of the viewer when it comes to the statue at a new Alabama McDonald’s restaurant. The McDonald’s location in Enterprise in Coffee County is creating buzz for its new statue – the McWeevil. The weevil is the 26th statue set up across Enterprise as part of its “Weevil Way,” WFLA reported. Weevil Way honors the agricultural pest’s role in city history and goes along with Enterprise’s famous Boll Weevil statue that has graced downtown since 1919.

COFFEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO